Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,294,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314,992 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $6,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 6,029.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000.

Brookdale Senior Living Price Performance

BKD opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 65.92% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

BKD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.70.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

