Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BEP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$32.49 and traded as high as C$33.30. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at C$33.00, with a volume of 279,807 shares changing hands.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Up 0.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.80, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.49.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.373 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -219.54%.

Insider Activity

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

In other Brookfield Renewable Partners news, Senior Officer Nancy Patricia Dorn purchased 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$42.52 per share, with a total value of C$105,028.80.

Brookfield Renewable is a globally diversified, multitechnology owner and operator of clean energy assets. The company’s portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia, and totals approximately 21 gigawatts of installed capacity.

