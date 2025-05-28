Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Free Report) by 69.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,325,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 949,244 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Canaan were worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Canaan by 287.0% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,305,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 968,347 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Canaan during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canaan during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canaan during the fourth quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canaan during the fourth quarter valued at about $856,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAN. Benchmark lowered their price target on Canaan from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Compass Point assumed coverage on Canaan in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Canaan from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Canaan in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canaan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.90.

Shares of CAN opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 3.26. Canaan Inc. has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $88.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.50 million. Canaan had a negative net margin of 128.85% and a negative return on equity of 60.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canaan Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canaan announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 27th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

