Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.78 and traded as high as C$9.90. Centerra Gold shares last traded at C$9.72, with a volume of 1,277,327 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cormark lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.80 to C$10.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Centerra Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$12.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.83.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.58%.

In related news, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total value of C$31,720.68. Also, Director Paul Nicholas Wright purchased 35,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$283,752.00. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

