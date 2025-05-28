ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.44 and traded as high as $19.19. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $18.91, with a volume of 12,757 shares.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.92.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $166.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional Trading of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMOS. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 761.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 7.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.
