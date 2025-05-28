ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.44 and traded as high as $19.19. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $18.91, with a volume of 12,757 shares.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.92.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $166.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMOS. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 761.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 7.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

(Get Free Report)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.