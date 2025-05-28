Compass Group (LON:CPG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,643.14 ($35.72) and traded as high as GBX 2,731 ($36.91). Compass Group shares last traded at GBX 2,684 ($36.27), with a volume of 3,046,012 shares trading hands.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,960 ($40.00) price target on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,850 ($38.51) to GBX 2,700 ($36.49) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Compass Group

Compass Group Stock Up 0.5%

Compass Group Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of £45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,547.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,643.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $0.39. This represents a yield of 0.77%. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.33%.

Compass Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass Group PLC is a world leading food service company, which generated annual revenues of £31.3 billion in the year to 30 September 2023. It serves meals to millions of people in c. 35 countries and employs and engages with c. 550,000 people. The Company specialises in providing food and a range of targeted support services across the core sectors of Business & Industry, Healthcare & Senior Living, Education, Sports & Leisure and Defence, Offshore & Remote, with an established brand portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.