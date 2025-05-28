Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,915 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSTM. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Constellium by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 947,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,730,000 after acquiring an additional 124,140 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,386,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 476.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 336,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 278,149 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $775,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 17,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSTM opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 1.65. Constellium SE has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.19. Constellium had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

