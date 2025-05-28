Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.63 and traded as high as $2.73. Data I/O shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 47,762 shares trading hands.

Get Data I/O alerts:

Data I/O Stock Up 2.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 million, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million. Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 7.53%.

Insider Activity at Data I/O

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Data I/O

In other Data I/O news, President William O. Wentworth bought 10,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $25,003.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 45,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,909.14. This trade represents a 29.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAIO. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Data I/O in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Data I/O by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 39,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 503,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

About Data I/O

(Get Free Report)

Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data for the ICs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.