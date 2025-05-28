Deutsche Bank AG Has $740,000 Position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 55,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Mercantile Bank by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mercantile Bank from $50.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Mercantile Bank Price Performance

NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $44.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.87. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $52.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.57 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 14.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercantile Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

Mercantile Bank Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

