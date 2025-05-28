Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Holdings Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

EHC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Encompass Health from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Monday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.71.

In other Encompass Health news, EVP John Patrick Darby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.79, for a total value of $1,147,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,149,910.90. The trade was a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 118,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $14,387,207.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 527,070 shares in the company, valued at $64,054,817.10. This represents a 18.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,663 shares of company stock valued at $16,034,082 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health stock opened at $120.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $82.74 and a 52 week high of $121.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.18. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.05%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

