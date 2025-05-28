Esprit (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.03. Esprit shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 54,732 shares.

Esprit Trading Up 7.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.

About Esprit

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. It operates through Europe; Asia; E-shop; and Corporate Services, Sourcing, Licensing and Others segments. The company offers apparel and accessories under the ESPRIT brand name through retail stores and e-commerce platforms.

