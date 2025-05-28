First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,473 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.34% of First Busey worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 7,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $36,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 482,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,462,503.10. The trade was a 0.35% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Stock Up 3.0%

BUSE opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. First Busey Co. has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average is $23.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.75.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $140.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.15 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 17.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. First Busey’s payout ratio is 93.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on BUSE shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Busey from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Busey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

