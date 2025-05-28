Genus (LON:GNS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,775.30 ($23.99) and traded as high as GBX 2,065 ($27.91). Genus shares last traded at GBX 2,060 ($27.84), with a volume of 42,084 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genus in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,854.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,775.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 170.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.37.

Genus (LON:GNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 39.80 ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter. Genus had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Genus plc will post 70.9644323 EPS for the current year.

In other Genus news, insider Jorgen Kokke sold 19,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,731 ($23.39), for a total transaction of £345,628.77 ($467,065.91). 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

