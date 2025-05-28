Halma (LON:HLMA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,748.26 ($37.14) and traded as high as GBX 2,942 ($39.76). Halma shares last traded at GBX 2,918 ($39.43), with a volume of 601,863 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of £11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,719.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,748.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

In other news, insider Steve Gunning purchased 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,619 ($35.39) per share, with a total value of £6,992.73 ($9,449.64). 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halma is a global group of life-saving technology companies, focused on growing a safer, cleaner, healthier future for everyone, every day. Its purpose defines the three broad markets it operates in:

– Safety – Protecting people’s safety and the environment as populations grow, and enhancing worker safety.

– Environment – Addressing the impacts of climate change, pollution and waste, protecting life-critical resources and supporting scientific research.

– Health – Meeting the increasing demand for better healthcare as chronic illness rises, driven by growing and ageing populations and lifestyle changes.

Halma employs over 8,000 people in more than 20 countries, with major operations in the UK, Mainland Europe, the USA and Asia Pacific.

