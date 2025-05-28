HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 70.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,395 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HCI Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 54,803 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in HCI Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,281,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in HCI Group by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 168,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,631,000 after purchasing an additional 23,610 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCI Group Stock Performance

Shares of HCI stock opened at $164.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.23. HCI Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.65 and a 12-month high of $176.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $216.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.89 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 34.17%. Analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities raised their target price on HCI Group from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

