Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,365 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,049,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,941,000 after purchasing an additional 343,673 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,546,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,016,000 after buying an additional 923,477 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,727,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,056,000 after acquiring an additional 437,814 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,103,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,282,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,590,000 after acquiring an additional 396,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th.

NYSE:HLX opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.70 million, a PE ratio of 158.54 and a beta of 1.69. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.30.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $278.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.06 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 4.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

