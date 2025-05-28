Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 797,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,846,000 after buying an additional 367,564 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 173,245 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter worth $3,978,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 153,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 94,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,959,000 after purchasing an additional 89,724 shares during the period. 57.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Hilltop from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Hilltop Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of HTH stock opened at $29.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.87. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $35.32.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $318.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.68 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 7.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Stories

