Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 880.89 ($11.90) and traded as high as GBX 896 ($12.11). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 890 ($12.03), with a volume of 291,882 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,090 ($14.73) to GBX 1,120 ($15.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Hilton Food Group
Hilton Food Group Price Performance
Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported GBX 61 ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter. Hilton Food Group had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 1.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Food Group plc will post 62.3340321 EPS for the current year.
Hilton Food Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 24.90 ($0.34) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $9.60. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.52%.
Insider Transactions at Hilton Food Group
In other news, insider Matt Osborne acquired 3,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 892 ($12.05) per share, with a total value of £35,626.48 ($48,143.89). Also, insider Mark Allen acquired 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 835 ($11.28) per share, for a total transaction of £49,682.50 ($67,138.51). 14.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Hilton Food Group
Hilton Food Group plc is a leading international food and supply chain services partner. We partner with leading retailers, brands and food service partners across the world.
We offer a unique multi-category proposition of outstanding protein products including meat, seafood, vegan and vegetarian, and easier meals.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hilton Food Group
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Tesla: Why Analysts Think It Could Jump Another 47%
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Microsoft’s Outlook Brightens as Analysts Boost Bullish Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.