Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 880.89 ($11.90) and traded as high as GBX 896 ($12.11). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 890 ($12.03), with a volume of 291,882 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,090 ($14.73) to GBX 1,120 ($15.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Hilton Food Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £799.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 871.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 880.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.82.

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported GBX 61 ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter. Hilton Food Group had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 1.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Food Group plc will post 62.3340321 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Food Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 24.90 ($0.34) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $9.60. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.52%.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Food Group

In other news, insider Matt Osborne acquired 3,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 892 ($12.05) per share, with a total value of £35,626.48 ($48,143.89). Also, insider Mark Allen acquired 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 835 ($11.28) per share, for a total transaction of £49,682.50 ($67,138.51). 14.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hilton Food Group

Hilton Food Group plc is a leading international food and supply chain services partner. We partner with leading retailers, brands and food service partners across the world.

We offer a unique multi-category proposition of outstanding protein products including meat, seafood, vegan and vegetarian, and easier meals.

Featured Articles

