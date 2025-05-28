Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €13.46 ($15.30) and traded as high as €14.26 ($16.20). Idaho Strategic Resources shares last traded at €14.04 ($15.95), with a volume of 442,900 shares trading hands.

IDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Idaho Strategic Resources from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Roth Capital set a $17.50 target price on shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €15.12 and its 200 day moving average price is €13.46.

In other Idaho Strategic Resources news, Director Kevin G. Shiell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of €13.37 ($15.19), for a total transaction of €46,795.00 ($53,176.14). Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,867 shares in the company, valued at €639,981.79 ($727,252.03). This represents a 6.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,786 shares of company stock valued at $100,814. Company insiders own 12.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 15,917 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

