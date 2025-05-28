Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.02 and traded as high as $38.28. Imperial Brands shares last traded at $38.13, with a volume of 141,202 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IMBBY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a $0.5015 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

