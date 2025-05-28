Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.02 and traded as high as $38.28. Imperial Brands shares last traded at $38.13, with a volume of 141,202 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IMBBY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday.
Imperial Brands Stock Performance
Imperial Brands Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a $0.5015 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd.
About Imperial Brands
Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.
