Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Bought by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INVA. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Innoviva by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviva during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner sold 1,196,746 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $20,966,989.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,658,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,140,511.60. This trade represents a 17.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on INVA. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Innoviva Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INVA opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.23. Innoviva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.63 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 20.84%. Equities analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Innoviva Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

