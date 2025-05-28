Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.62 and traded as high as $4.00. Intevac shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 71,508 shares changing hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Intevac in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $108.54 million, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. Intevac’s payout ratio is -60.61%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Intevac during the first quarter worth about $421,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 730,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Intevac by 455.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,762,646 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,347 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intevac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Intevac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

