IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,616 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.08% of IPG Photonics worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPGP. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 355.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 463.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $66.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 0.92. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $48.59 and a twelve month high of $92.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.19.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. IPG Photonics had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $227.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, CL King raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

