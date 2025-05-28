Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 912.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,864 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Kforce by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Kforce by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Kforce from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Kforce from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

In related news, Director David L. Dunkel purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 517,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,555,036.20. The trade was a 0.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $41.62 on Wednesday. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $71.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $775.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $330.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.61 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 3.59%. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

