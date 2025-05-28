Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,013 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KRC opened at $32.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $43.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $270.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.90 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KRC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $208,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,013,486.56. This represents a 6.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $140,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,484.48. The trade was a 24.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

