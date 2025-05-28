Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,464,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $760,100,000. Amazon.com makes up 4.0% of Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.09.

In other news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. This represents a 15.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,050,626.20. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $206.02 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.73.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

