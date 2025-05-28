Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Position Boosted by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at $8,435,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Li Auto by 1,976.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 212,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 202,430 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Li Auto by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth about $8,923,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,266,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LI opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average is $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.95. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.12.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. HSBC set a $38.50 price objective on shares of Li Auto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Li Auto to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Li Auto to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Li Auto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.85.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

