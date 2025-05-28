Light Street Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Light Street Capital Management LLC cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 419,310 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 154,380 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 10.3% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Light Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $56,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,464,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 471.4% during the fourth quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,335,343 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,656,513,000 after purchasing an additional 998,888 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Piper Sandler set a $150.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.53.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $135.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

