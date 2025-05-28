LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Purchased by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 91.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LTC Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,960,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,500,000 after purchasing an additional 39,470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in LTC Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,314,000 after purchasing an additional 41,581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in LTC Properties by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 962,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,260,000 after purchasing an additional 55,254 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in LTC Properties by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 822,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,425,000 after purchasing an additional 68,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in LTC Properties by 3,358.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 658,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,735,000 after purchasing an additional 638,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

LTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

LTC Properties stock opened at $35.67 on Wednesday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $39.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average of $35.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $49.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.43 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.49%. LTC Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 117.53%.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

