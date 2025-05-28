LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in LTC Properties were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LTC Properties by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in LTC Properties by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in LTC Properties by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in LTC Properties by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 44,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in LTC Properties by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Stock Performance

Shares of LTC stock opened at $35.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.60. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $39.89.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $49.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. LTC Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LTC Properties

LTC Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.