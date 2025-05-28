LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,896 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $5,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,960,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,500,000 after purchasing an additional 39,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LTC Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,314,000 after acquiring an additional 41,581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in LTC Properties by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 962,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,260,000 after acquiring an additional 55,254 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in LTC Properties by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 822,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,425,000 after acquiring an additional 68,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in LTC Properties by 3,358.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 658,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,735,000 after acquiring an additional 638,999 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $35.67 on Wednesday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $39.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 48.77%. The firm had revenue of $49.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. LTC Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.31%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.53%.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

