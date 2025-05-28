Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.39 and traded as high as C$16.89. Magellan Aerospace shares last traded at C$16.75, with a volume of 45,783 shares.
Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Aerospace from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. Magellan Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 28.61%.
Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.
