Man Group plc Boosts Stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 74.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,666 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Alphatec by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,116 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphatec by 973.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Alphatec by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATEC. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.89.

In other Alphatec news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 12,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $135,032.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,857,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,324,895.92. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott Lish sold 55,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $719,875.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 771,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,031,385. The trade was a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,981 shares of company stock worth $1,644,556 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $13.14.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $169.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.57 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 541.39%. Alphatec’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

