Man Group plc Has $182,000 Stock Position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 97.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713,388 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCCS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 13,733.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,279,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,738,000 after buying an additional 2,262,996 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 648,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 72,307 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,252,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $58,080,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 769,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 61,432 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.03 per share, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 168,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,302.16. This trade represents a 146.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 5,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $53,490.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,087,456 shares of company stock valued at $434,240,401. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.22 and a beta of 0.76. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $12.88.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $251.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.87 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCCS. Barclays reduced their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.19.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

