Man Group plc Has $297,000 Stock Position in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Man Group plc cut its stake in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,167 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMSC. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in American Superconductor by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

American Superconductor Price Performance

AMSC stock opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. American Superconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $38.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.20 and a beta of 2.81.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $66.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.27 million. American Superconductor had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

