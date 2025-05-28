Man Group plc Raises Stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Man Group plc lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 1,306.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAGS shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.70. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $14.82.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $857.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.45 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 11.12%. On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. PagSeguro Digital’s payout ratio is 11.48%.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

(Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.