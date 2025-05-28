Man Group plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Man Group plc reduced its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 80.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 79,629 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 368.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3,041.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.11. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $10.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Free Report ) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $62.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. Equities analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter Greenleaf sold 195,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $1,564,744.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,953,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,631,136. This represents a 9.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Greg Keenan sold 8,305 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $68,350.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,173.32. This trade represents a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 343,898 shares of company stock worth $2,753,094 in the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

