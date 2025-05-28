Man Group plc Takes Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 54,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,854,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,554 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,801,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,376 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,263,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,009,000 after buying an additional 1,081,464 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,646,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 7,771.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 648,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 639,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMC opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $5.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.41.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMC shares. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital set a $3.25 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.22.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

