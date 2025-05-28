Man Group plc Trims Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,945 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Energizer were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Energizer by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Energizer during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENR opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.32. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Energizer had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 168.16%. The business had revenue of $662.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.38%.

In related news, Director Donal L. Mulligan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.66 per share, with a total value of $236,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $236,600. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.67 per share, with a total value of $86,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 277,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,567.15. This represents a 1.46% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $578,140 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ENR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Energizer from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.63.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

