McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,008 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.53.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.2%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $135.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.60. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.