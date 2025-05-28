Meridiem Capital Partners LP Acquires New Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Meridiem Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 310,486 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,695,000. NVIDIA makes up 3.7% of Meridiem Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.2%

NVIDIA stock opened at $135.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler set a $150.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.