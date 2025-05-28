Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,218 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,894 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 1.09% of Methode Electronics worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Methode Electronics by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 286,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 138,269 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Methode Electronics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Methode Electronics by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 136,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 18,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Methode Electronics by 220.2% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,679 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 34,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MEI opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $281.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.29.

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Methode Electronics had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently -21.46%.

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor acquired 32,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $211,455.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,455.18. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lars Ullrich acquired 15,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $101,353.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,353.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Methode Electronics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

