Millennium Management LLC Acquires 274,591 Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) by 153.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 453,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,591 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $6,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mission Produce by 48.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $1,133,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth about $803,000. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 75,153 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $757,542.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,080,000. The trade was a 6.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 35.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AVO opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $744.12 million, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.73. Mission Produce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $15.25.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

