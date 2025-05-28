Millennium Management LLC Has $5.71 Million Stock Position in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) by 1,154.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 979,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901,159 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of OLMA opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $16.62. The stock has a market cap of $352.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average is $5.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Olema Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OLMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.13. On average, analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

