Millennium Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 73.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 196,433 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $5,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OXM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 981.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $55.30 on Wednesday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.12 and a 1 year high of $111.44. The company has a market capitalization of $822.00 million, a P/E ratio of 62.13 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $390.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.94 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.02%.

In related news, Director Milford W. Mcguirt purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,466. This trade represents a 16.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

