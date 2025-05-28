MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 282 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $76.44 on Wednesday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $62.77 and a one year high of $102.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.31, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $183.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USPH. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Physical Therapy

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $142,050.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,168 shares in the company, valued at $588,564.48. The trade was a 19.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

