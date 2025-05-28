MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 9,907 Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,907 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Wave Life Sciences were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wave Life Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

NASDAQ WVE opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of -0.92. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average of $10.47.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 280.57% and a negative net margin of 66.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 169,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $1,617,569.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,019.07. The trade was a 33.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christian O. Henry sold 10,500 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $102,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at $157,443.55. This represents a 39.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

