MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $672,000 Holdings in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in WK Kellogg were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get WK Kellogg alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KLG. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WK Kellogg by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 128,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 22,496 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of WK Kellogg by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 171,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 17,017 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in WK Kellogg by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,827,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,877,000 after buying an additional 17,088 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in WK Kellogg by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 40,475 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in WK Kellogg by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,682,000 after acquiring an additional 189,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

WK Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KLG opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. WK Kellogg Co has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.47.

WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement

WK Kellogg ( NYSE:KLG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21). WK Kellogg had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The business had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. WK Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KLG shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on WK Kellogg in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $16.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Company Profile

(Free Report)

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.