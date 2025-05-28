MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $741,000 Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Coupang alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupang by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,778,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,981 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 39,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $863,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Coupang by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 11,417,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,967,000 after buying an additional 833,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in Coupang by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 96,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho raised shares of Coupang to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coupang from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.86 per share, with a total value of $17,459,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,131,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,822,984.46. This represents a 1.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Pranam Kolari sold 9,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $222,925.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 177,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,223,978.10. The trade was a 5.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,334,697 shares of company stock valued at $780,547,061 in the last 90 days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coupang Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of CPNG opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a PEG ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.55. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $28.55.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coupang had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.