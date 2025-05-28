MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Kodiak Gas Services were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 710.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 1,322.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KGS opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.46. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $50.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 120.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Kodiak Gas Services ( NYSE:KGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $329.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. This is a boost from Kodiak Gas Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 339.62%.

KGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.55.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

